Here’s the latest on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. In about three weeks, Google will be launching the new Pixel 3 phones together with the Google Home Hub and a new Pixelbook. We won’t expect a Pixel Watch as already noted. We’ve been anticipating for the new Pixel phones since April since the Pixel 3 was mentioned in an AOSP. Early leaked information and images were also revealed so the rendered photos we’re featuring today confirm what we’ve seen in the past.

These are considered official press images and we think they match those we’ve already seen as early as May. Here is a comparison:

Tech website Nieuwe Mobiel noted there won’t be a Pixel 3 Ultra so we’ll settle for the basic Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. So far, we know the Pixel 3 will have a 5.4-inch display. The Pixel 3 XL will have a larger 6.2-inch screen with a notch that houses the dual camera setup, flash, and earpiece.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will feature single rear cameras. Yes, even the Pixel 3 XL variant won’t have dual cameras. The fingerprint sensors remain at the back as well so don’t expect an on-screen fingerprint sensor on the display.

Both phones will already run on Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. They will have built-in Google Assistant as indicated by that icon on the home screen.

VIA: Nieuwe Mobiel