If you’ve gotten used to Ok Google-ing your way through your smartphone, Pixel or non-Pixel, using the Pixel 3 will have you use it in a slightly different way. It seems that you’ll be able to use your Google Assistant even on a locked screen and even before you need to fully unlock your device. This is not bad news necessarily but more like an added functionality for your device and even “two levels of locks” for your new smartphone.

Basically, this means you can use your Google Assistant without necessarily starting it with Ok Google, at least when your phone is in locked screen mode. You have two options in your settings section, Access Voice Match and Lock screen personal results. The first one lets you use your Assistant by saying Ok Google when you’re using whatever app it is you’re using and even if your screen is off.

The second toggle option lets you use your Voice Match to access your email, calendar, contacts, and reminders even when your phone is locked. And that’s where you don’t have to say Ok Google anymore to do so. You can even access and control Google Play Music to your locked screen. Previously, you couldn’t even use your voice-matching action for Google’s own music service, but now you can on your locked screen.

If you’re using older version of the Pixel smartphone, you will still be able to use Ok Google or Hey Google to unlock it first and then access your Google Assistant. We don’t know if Google plans to eventually let them also use Voice Match to access it on your locked screen through a software update, but for now Pixel 2 owners will have to make do with using the “trigger phrase”.

Pixel 3 owners, does this sort of “mini door” access to your Assistant in its locked mode add a bit of security for you? Or is it annoying to still try to use “Ok Google” when trying to unlock it only to realize you don’t need to do it just to access your Assistant? Let us know in the comments.

VIA: SlashGear