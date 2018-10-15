Usually, when a new Pixel series is introduced, we can expect the older phones to receive some new features and functions. Google didn’t add significant changes on the hardware and design except for the notch on the Pixel 3 XL but the tech giant has promised enhanced software and features. One area we can look forward to being improved is the camera performance. There is only one rear camera but great selfies can be achieved with the dual selfie shooters.

We’re still in the process of doing a comprehensive review but for now, let’s take a look at some of the features of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that are said to be available on the original Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones as well.

One highlight is machine learning but it is just one of the many features ready. Check out the Pixel features below:

• Adjustable portrait blur – this allows you to change blur and focus to achieve Bokeh effect on Portrait mode

• Call Screen – the Google Assistant can soon answer the phone for you, ask the caller, and then present a transcript of the conversation. Other Pixel phones will receive the feature next month.

• Duplex – similar to the Call Screen, this one lets you make calls with the Google Assistant. It’s like your personal assistant that is able to make appointments for you. The release will be per city and feature may be available for other Android devices

• Gmail Smart Compose – the feature offers suggestions when you are composing e-mail messages

• Night Sight – this is the new low-light augmented Night Shot mode. The Pixel 3 will receive it in November and other Pixel models and older Android phones will follow.

• Playground – also known as Google’s AR Stickers app. This will roll out for the Pixel and Pixel 2 devices as well.

VIA: Android Police