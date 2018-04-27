One of the things that music-lovers loved about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is the Now Playing feature. It lets your device continually listen to music that plays around it and then displays the song information on your Ambient display. However, if you don’t note it down somewhere, you wouldn’t be able to look at it later on since it doesn’t have a history feature of some kind. A teardown of the latest Pixel Ambient Services APK may actually change that.

The Now Playing feature is useful for times when you can’t ask Google Assistant or Shazam for the title of a song that’s currently playing. But if you don’t have time to do that then you also probably don’t have time to remember the song later on. So having a history feature, just like with Shazam and other music discovery services. It doesn’t make sense for this to not have that feature so it’s a good thing that they have finally come up with it.

The feature isn’t enabled yet and can only be seen in the teardown. When it does roll out there may be a button in the notification so you can view the history or the past songs that Now Playing recognizes. There is a “NotificationActionBuilder” method in the code at the phenotype flag. However it seems that the Developer Preview version doesn’t have this, but hopefully they will be able to fix it soon.

No news yet as to when an update for the Pixel Ambient Services will eventually roll out. For now, just don’t forget to either note the song down or screencap it to remember.

VIA: XDA Developers