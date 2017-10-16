By now you’ve probably heard that the camera of the upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone is one of, if not the best in the market currently, according to its DxOMark rating. But it’s not just the hardware that has made it a great smartphone shooter but the improved Google Camera app has done its job as well. If you have the Pixel o the Pixel XL from last year, you will now be able to have the camera app as well, at least unofficially, as the folks over at XDA Developers have managed to port the app.

You will be able to enjoy several new features of the camera app, including Motion Photo and Face Retouching. The former is Google’s own version of the iPhone Live Photos feature which captures a few seconds before you press the capture button, giving you an extremely short GIF-like video. The latter meanwhile is pretty self-explanatory as you have built-in features that will let you touch-up on your selfies or other people’s pictures captured by your camera app.

While it seems that both features of the ported camera app is working on both the Pixel and Pixel XL devices, for Nexus devices, what you get is just increased frame rate and better UI responsiveness. They may eventually get both Motion Photo and Face Retouching working as well, but for now, it works only for the older Pixel smartphones. Non-Google devices will have to wait a little while longer, although the group is reportedly working on an APK for other Android devices.

For now, if you have a Pixel or Pixel XL, you can download the APK from the link below. Developers are also working on porting the other Pixel 2 features for other devices, like the launcher.

SOURCE: XDA Developers

VIA: SlashGear