Forget about the issues surrounding the Pixel 2 phones for now and focus on what amazing things the Google Assistant can do. The tech giant’s smart voice assistant is perhaps the most reliable today. It rivals Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Samsung’s Bixby but its biggest competition is Alexa from Amazon. Still, the Google Assistant is the most reliable because Google has a bigger database.

No doubt Google Assistant is more knowledgable and capable among the smart assistants. It’s not only intelligent, it’s also helpful, doing many things for you with just a few voice commands. Say the magic words and it will do things for you like search for a word, provide information, share the traffic or weather condition, turn on/off the lights and read this: troubleshoot a problem.

Google didn’t exactly highlight this feature but someone tried asking the Google Assistant about a problem on his Pixel 2 XL as the phone wasn’t charging fully. Google Assistant’s response? A troubleshoot was immediately initiated. The unit with the charging problem was a Pixel 2 XL running the latest Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview.

It appears this situation can be recreated as demonstrated by Android Police. The phone runs a battery health check, as well as, searches for apps possibly draining the battery. Google Support can be contacted once the all efforts have been exhausted. It will also suggest a chat or phone support. The response isn’t all perfect but really helpful to the user.

This troubleshooting seems to be only available for the Pixel 2 XL dev preview. We’re guessing it’s still being tested before it’s available for other Android devices.

VIA: Android Police