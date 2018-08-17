Google may be busy working on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but it still needs to check on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 XL particularly, at least, some units, are experiencing issues of slowing down. We’re not exactly sure why the slowdown but the tech giant wants to make up for all the problems. Thanks to Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii for taking a step by sharing the issue that Google responded to him over on Twitter. It’s a long conversation but good thing we know what’s been happening.

Artem posted a video of how his phone was lagging. He’s a popular tech blogger so Google got to notice him. The tech giant did contact him. They wanted to check on the problem themselves. Google reps even suggested they visit him.

A Google PR and a Google Engineer went to Artem to check the phone. They had the surprise of their life when the phone did exhibit not-so-normal behavior. It was indeed laggy.

There was no explanation as to why but rumor has it, from an anonymous source of 9TO5Google, that possible causes may actually require hardware replacements. The whole Android community is used to such problems but this one is somewhat unacceptable because the Pixel 2 XL is from Google.

To be honest, we’re not surprised about this new problem because the second-gen Pixel launched with a number of issues. We’re hoping Google finally learns from the Pixel 2 and the next-gen Pixel 3 phones will be better.

VIA: SlashGear