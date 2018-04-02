When Google extended the warranty of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to two years, those who availed of the Preferred Care extended coverage probably wondered what the purpose of having paid extra just to extend the warranty since all users now have two years of extra care. Well, it took Google and its partner Assurant a long time to get back to users but at least now they have answers: they will get an additional 6 months of coverage for having availed of Preferred Care.

If you don’t know what Preferred Care is, it’s what you get when you’re not satisfied with the one-year warranty that Google normally offered for its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Not only do you get a one-year coverage extension, but you also have specialists support and even coverage for accidental damage and mechanical failures. You only had to pay an additional $129 on top of what you paid for either of the two new devices and you’ll be able to get all those benefits.

But because of some issues from consumers regarding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (mostly about the display), Google decided to extend the regular warranty to two years. And so Preferred Care users started asking what other things will they be able to get aside from accidental coverage? Device owners started receiving notifications that their warranty will be extended to 30 months instead of just the 24 they paid for (and which everyone now gets.

If you go to the Preferred Care FAQ page, you’ll see all the details of what you’ll get if you’re buying a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, which now includes the 30 months accidental damage coverage and also 6 months mechanical breakdown coverage, and unlimited priority sessions to learn more about your device.

VIA: Android Police