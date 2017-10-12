If you’re pretty excited about Google’s upcoming new smartphones, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL but you haven’t made up your mind if you want to get one (or two), now is your chance to see them for yourself and play around with the devices in person. Starting October 12, Verizon stores around the country will have the smartphones on display so you can try it out and see if you are willing to ditch your current Android phone in favor of this one.

Scott Charlston, the PR maven for Google’s carrier partner Verizon, tweeted that you should head on down to the nearest store if you want a hands-on preview of the Pixel 2. He didn’t specifically say that the Pixel 2 XL will also be available for viewing but it makes sense that it will be there too. We also don’t know if all Verizon stores will have the new devices on display, but corporate stores will probably have them.

Get a hands-on preview of the new Pixel 2. Head to your nearest Verizon store on 10/12. https://t.co/4tf4HuDJGq pic.twitter.com/HWCRRdXUfY — Scott Charlston (@scottcharlston) October 11, 2017

But you still won’t be able to buy them right then and there if you’re already convinced you should actually get yourself a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The official release date of the smartphones is on October 19 while those who already pre-ordered them will receive their devices around October 25. But you can test it out at the Verizon stores and see why some reviews are already calling it one of the best Android devices to come out this year.

The Pixel 2 has a 5” display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. It has a 4GB RAM and either a 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has a 12.2MP main shooter and an 8MP front-facing camera. Retail price on Verizon is at $649.99 but you can also get it at $27.08 per month for 24 months on contract.

SOURCE: Verizon