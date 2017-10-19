The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are nearly the perfect smartphones for the Android faithful, but fans bemoan its exclusivity to a single carrier only. If, however, you happen to already be a Verizon subscriber, then today is your lucky day. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are no available from big red, along with some other Google friends. But before you go putting in an order, here are the essential numbers to guide you.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both come in two storage configurations, one with 64 GB and another with 128 GB. Both are available on Verizon, bringing the total to four Pixel 2 phones to choose from, depending on your budget. Here’s the rundown of those prices:

• Pixel 2 64 GB – $649.99 full or $27.08 in 24 monthly payments

• Pixel 2 128 GB – $749.99 full or $31.24 in 24 monthly payments

• Pixel 2 XL 64 GB – $849.99 full or $35.41 in 24 monthly payments

• Pixel 2 XL 128 GB – $949.99 full or $39.58 in 24 monthly payments

Price still too high? Verizon has an offer that shaves a whopping $300 off that, provided you’re willing to part ways with your old phone and sign up for the carrier’s Device Payment plan. These are the eligible devices for the trade-in:

• Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, or SE

• Google Pixel or Pixel XL

• Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S5, Note 5, Note 4, Note Edge

• Motorola Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Force, Z Droid, or Z Play

• LG G6, G5, G4, V20, or V10

• HTC 10 or M9

Either way, when you buy a Pixel 2 or a Pixel 2 XL, you get $25 off on any Bluetooth headset purchase.

Verizon is also selling the Google Home Mini for $49.99 and the new Daydream View headset for $99.99. The Google Home Max, the Google Clips, and the Pixel Buds are still coming soon.