Some smartphones are smarter than other models. There are a few that boast of artificial intelligence but for most phones today, the mobile OS is what makes them more powerful than ever. One of the most advanced today is the Pixel 2 with its bigger variant, the Pixel 2 XL. The new Pixel phones arrive with a special app that’s been updated from the original version.

The app has been discovered to have an automatic feature that more people will find useful. There is the auto toggle that turns the smartphone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode when it notices you are driving. This means the Pixel 2 will disable some features when you are on-the-go.

The specific app that Google listed on the Play Store is the Pixel Ambient Services. One of its main features is related to music but the DND mode is there. Check on the ‘Driving’ settings and see how you can activate the Do Not Disturb screen.

Your phone has sensors that can know if you are driving. The Do Not Disturb mode will be activated once you are moving. We haven’t tried this feature yet but it appears it doesn’t know if you are merely a passenger or the one driving. The sensors will respond to the activity.

You must be connected to the car though via Bluetooth for it to do what it’s supposed to do. Honestly, the process can still be improved. Perhaps even without the Bluetooth or manually connecting the phone to the car. It can be done since apps like Waze is able to do it. Let’s see how Google will improve this particular app.

Download Pixel Ambient Services from the Google Play Store

VIA: Android Police