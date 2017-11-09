Much has been said about the camera app of the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It’s actually one of the best in the market today. No wonder the Pixel 2 made it to the top of DxOMark because of the hardware and software’s perfect combination. We knew the camera app would be released on other Android devices.

We’ve been anticipating for it and it will be ready for all soon as the APK just rolled out. Only those running Android Oreo can check out the camera app, that is, if you own any of these phones: Pixel 2, Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 5X, and the Nexus 5P.

Most of the models mentioned already have an efficient camera app but the new version includes the newer Google Lens. It comes with image analyzation so photos will come out with more premium quality. The app and lens should work with no problem especially if you are on Oreo.

What the Google lens does is analyze whatever is inside your frame not before but after it is captured. Google tries to identify and analyze the contents. If you’re familiar with Motion Photo Oreo, the feature also works in the camera app. Make sure HDR+: All Pixel is enabled.

The updated app adds from Google Camera 5.1.014 v1.5 All-in-One Full Manual and fixes the lens blur and FC in Motion photo for Oreo. You will also notice an increase in the Very High and Super High settings By B-S-G, as well as, RAW compression.

Download the app

VIA: XDA, SlashGear