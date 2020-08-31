If you own either the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL, it wouldn’t be surprising if you told us you are thinking of trading it for a more current device. Before you think of parting with your camera-centric devices, consider the LineageOS that has been pushed out for the two devices. The LineageOS team has just rolled out the official version of LineageOS 16 based on Android 9 Pie for the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The OS will extend life of your device and will keep it up with some new handsets for some more time.

Interestingly, these second-generation Pixel devices are slated to cease their continued support from Google in October. This makes this open-source OS availability for the devices even more relevant for those who don’t already want to part with their phones. The developers are also believed to be working on Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 to extend the support to Pixel 2, 3a, and 4.

Reportedly, the stable version of Android Pie-based LineageOS 16 is available for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. You can go out and give it a try now. If you want to wait, the official LineageOS 17.1 is going to support the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL along with Pixel 3a, 3a XL and the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the coming days.

If you have been following the development closely, you’d remember, the first-generation Pixel phones and the third-generation Pixel handsets already have official Lineage support. Now the second-generation Pixel phones also get the official OS support. Reports have it, as mentioned above, that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will also get LineageOS support soon – this will then only leave out the newly launched Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 from the league, which goes without saying, shall receive support over the years.