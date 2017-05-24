Pinterest is not just a haven for people looking for fashion pegs and wedding design ideas. Food is actually one of their top categories and over 15 billion ideas have already been shared in connection with one of our favorite occupations: eating, and yes, maybe even cooking. The latest update from the app brings this topic to the forefront, making it easier for users to find recipes and get the opinions of people who have actually tried them.

Once you’ve updated Pinterest to the latest version, you will now be able to filter your search for recipes by time (how long will it take you to cook it), diet (vegetarian? paleo? gluten-free?), and even the specific ingredients that you would need. You will also be able to see the star ratings from sites like epicurious, Martha Stewart, Food Network, etc so you can see the opinion of people who have hopefully tried out the recipes you’re looking at. There may even be actual photos and tips as well.

The Lens beta feature, a visual discovery technology that Pinterest launched a few months ago can now recognize objects in 750 categories, and of course, food is one of the things that people search for. You can point the app’s built in camera (well if you’re in beta of course) at any food and it will lead you to new recipes and dishes that you can try out.

Update your Pinterest app on your Android smartphone and get ready to do some experimenting in the kitchen. Well if you get to that part. Some of us just have recipes pinned up to our boards that have never seen the light of a kitchen.

SOURCE: Pinterest