Pinterest used to just be one of those apps that you use to look for and save visual pegs for wedding ideas, fashion boards, event planning, etc. But over the years it has also evolved to become a shopping platform as it made sense to let creators monetize on it and use it as a sales and marketing tool as well. The introduction of the Lens visual search and Pinterest camera also made this more convenient. Now they’re bringing a Shop tab to the search results so users can be linked to the retailers’ own shopping sites.

The Lens camera search has been a really useful tool for a lot of people. You can just snap a photo of an item through the Pinterest camera and you can then see what it is or items similar to it and then go into a blackhole of going through all the Pinterest suggestions. It can of course eventually lead you to a retailer or seller that can get you the item you want but it’s also fun to keep browsing.

But if shopping or buying that particular item is all that you want to do, Pinterest now has a Shop tab in the Lens results. Whether you take a picture of the item through the Pinterest camera or you upload a photo, you will now get a feed of all the shoppable Pins related to your search. Each of the product pins will then lead to the checkout page of the product on their respective retailer sites.

Most of the items that have been snapped on the Lens search are related to fashion and home decor, including things like prints and artwork, shirts and tops, dresses, rugs, pillows, etc. But over the past few months, there has been a significant increase in search for at-home items, including beauty products and home office products. Hopefully, they will be able to add retailers in other categories that people are searching for.

It seems that the shopping tab is not available yet for all users. It will probably be for U.S. retailers and users for now but we’ll wait and see if it will also be rolled out to other regions.