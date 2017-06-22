When Pinterest first introduced its Lens tool last spring which lets you use your camera and bridge your real world and your virtual world, it wasn’t that big of a hit yet because it could only recognize limited types of objects like clothes and shoes. When they added food items just last month, it started getting traction. For the latest update to the app, Lens now gets a new and improved look, as well as more objects to recognize, and more features to drive you into that “Pinterest rabbit hole”.

First of all, the Lens part of your Pinterest app now has a different interface which really does look better. You can now tap to focus and pinch to zoom so that it’s easier to know which part of the photo you’re looking for. And if you want to use Lens later on after you’ve taken the photo, it’s now easier to get the pics from your camera roll. They have also now more than doubled the types of objects that it can recognize, especially its “style game” since fashion is a huge part of this Lens experience.

Your Lens results will also now have the “instant ideas” button, a little white circle that will give you even more ideas related to the original idea that you were looking for. This is a feature that can drop you into that black hole as you just keep on tapping the button to get more ideas.

You can update your Pinterest app from the Google Play page so you can enjoy using the Lens feature even more. And if you haven’t started it yet, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

SOURCE: Pinterest