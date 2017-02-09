Pinterest is obviously, very much a visual kind of app so the new tools they’re introducing in the latest update for mobile devices makes so much sense. In fact, you might wonder why they didn’t bring it sooner. But anyway, visual discovery tools are now available so that your “open-minded” discovery is put at the forefront of your app experience. Pinterest Lens is still in beta but you get two other new features in Instant Ideas and Shop the Look.

If you’re on the beta version of Pinterest then you’ll be able to try out this Lens feature. Basically, when you’re out somewhere and you see a print or design or food that you like and wanted to search for some similar stuff on Pinterest, use the app’s built-in camera to take a picture of it and then tap to see other related images that are on the network. On its beta run, this will work best with home decor ideas, fashion ideas, and of course food. They will widen their lens as soon as more people start using it.

Instant Ideas meanwhile lets you look at some of the elements of a pin and see other related images. Just tap on the circle that appears on each pin and you’ll see new, related ideas appear inline so that your visualization expands but you don’t lose sight of the original pin that inspired this visual blackhole that you’ve fallen into.

Lastly, Shop the Look is for some brands and business owners to monetize more on their pins. You can track down and buy the various elements on a pin, specifically fashion and home decor ones. Tap the circle on each item in order to find out where to buy it and how much it would cost. These three new tools will help make Pinterest even more of a visual discovery haven.

