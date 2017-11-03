Have you always wanted to have a conversation with the most popular Pokemon of them all? Well the yellow mouse more popularly known as Pikachu may actually be able to answer you back one of these days. The Pokemon Company announced that they will soon be releasing an app called Pikachu Talk and it will be created specifically for the current trend in the digital market today: the smart speakers. You will be hearing Pikachu’s voice blasting through your Amazon Echo and Google Home soon.

But lest you expect Pikachu to do all your bidding when you order it through your Alexa or Google Assistant, remember that all he can say is his name or at least a variation of his name. “Pika…pika…pikachu….pikapika” is what we’ve been hearing from him so far, just like other Pokemons can only say their names. We’re not really sure what else the Pikachu Talk app do aside from making you think you’re having an actual conversation with it.

The app will be available in Japan by the end of this year. So that means we can probably expect an overseas release sometime in the first quarter of 2018. It will also probably be completely free, especially since Pikachu does have a limited vocabulary. It will probably be launched as one of the skills of Alexa.

Those who are Pokemon fans will probably be the only ones downloading this app for their Amazon Echo or Google Home unless the app can actually do something special for you. We’ll find out when it gets released in Japan by the end of 2017.

VIA: SlashGear