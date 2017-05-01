If you ask people whether there is a mobile version of Pictionary, chances are they would have said yes. But actually, there has never been one (well the official one of course), until now that is. The popular party board game from Hasbro finally has an official mobile game version, developed by Mattel and Etermax (who also brought you Trivia Crack) and is available to play with your friends (and maybe even strangers) on your Android device.

The gameplay for the mobile digital version of Pictionary is pretty much the same where someone draws the word they drew and their teammate tries to guess what it is before the other team. You can choose from two game modes, the Quick Draw and a turn by turn version, similar to the aforementioned Trivia Crack game. Both modes have thousands of words in various languages, has fun animations, and new colors and drawing tools that you can upgrade to as you continue to play the game.

The Quick Draw is a 2 x 2 real-time game which you play with a teammate and is closer to the original gameplay of the actual Pictionary. The two teams draw the same word and you can see what both teams are drawing if you’re the guesser and the first to get the answer right wins the points. The turn-by-turn mode lets you play back and forth with a friend or a random opponent and you get to be the drawer and the guesser at different turns.

The game still has a few bugs and kinks they need to work out, but otherwise, it’s a pretty great game to have on your mobile device, especially if you love drawing and guessing. You can download Pictionary from the Google Play Store for free.