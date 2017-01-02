Want to upgrade your technical skillset? The Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle will train even complete coding rookies to be professional web designers, app developers, or programmers, and it’s available now to Android Community readers. This bundle offers lifetime access to as many as ten all-level courses that can teach anyone how to program using today’s most popular and in-demand languages. If you’re interested in the tech world learning any of these languages will give you a serious leg up on the competition — and you won’t have to break the bank to learn them.

Here’s how it works: Take a look at the average price. If you think ten courses are worth that price, you just have to beat it to unlock training in Python, Ruby on Rails, Angular 2, Scala, and much more.

If, however, you’re not quite ready to commit, you can choose to pay below the average price and unlock the first course in the bundle, “JavaScript Programming Complete.” JavaScript is the most common language used in web development, and this course is packed with 3.5 hours of content to get you building sites from scratch. So even with just that, you’re getting a pretty great deal.

The training in this bundle would normally cost over $1500 but, for a limited time at Android Community Deals, you can Pay What You Want to get the Learn to Code 2017 Bundle.