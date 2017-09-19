Wireless charging has been around for quite a while, for all of you who think Apple finally did this first. But the popular Qi wireless charging system still needs you to set your phone down on a charging pad, which kinda defeats the purpose of being wireless, if you have to be limited to a certain area. This is where the makers of Pi – a new startup company – wants to make the difference.

The Pi wireless charging system uses the same resonant induction technology used by Qi, but the cone-shaped device it utilizes uses a beam-forming algorithm that is able to shape and direct magnetic fields around the device. This is why wit Pi, you don’t have to be constrained to a charging pad, but you can use your smartphone around the Pi charging device – put your phone next to the device – and it will charge.

For phones with wireless charging enabled, you won’t need the magnetic charging case, but for those phones which are not – you will need the case for your phone to charge. The charging area is convenient enough that you can put the Pi charging cone on your work table and you can charge your phone while you work.

The Pi system will charge up to four devices at full speed, with every additional device after that reducing all charging speeds. If a lot of manufacturers jump on Pi’s wireless charging technology, this might be a big breakthrough in smartphones finally going wireless.

VIDEO from MaxiApple