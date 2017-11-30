If you’ve been looking for a photo organizer and editor in one, and one that won’t cost you a cent, the good news is that Photo Mate R3 now has a free version, and also gives free access to some of its best features. The bad news is that to be able to get free access, you will, of course, have to endure ads in the gallery, including a video ad when switching to edit mode. The only solution for that would be to purchase the app if removing ads is more important than not shelling out money for an app.

What makes Photo Mate R3 attractive is the fact that it is also a non-destructive raw-editor for your photos, aside from also organizing them and filtering through camera, aperture, ISO, custom ratings, etc. The free access includes decoding and basic editing of raw files, cropping, exporting, and rating the photos. You can also view your images with the exif-information, like exposure, aperture, ISO, so you can see what combinations you used to take the pictures.

But if you really want to be ad-free, you can still purchase the app so that not only will you have uninterrupted viewing and editing, you also get all the features and advanced editing tools that you might need. This includes layer editing (gradients, brushes, etc), custom export presets, batch renaming and batch export, custom watermarks, display calibration, etc.

You can download the free version of Photo Mate R3 from the Google Play Store. And if you want to purchase the full app, you can do it in-app for $6.99.

SOURCE: Photo Mate