Philips Hue is already a known line in the smart home game. Philips rolls out several products every year for the smart home. There are too many choices right now but the brand is one of the more reliable ones. Philips Hue smart bulbs have been tried and tested. Those wanting to upgrade their homes turn to Philips for their basic lighting needs because the bulbs are easy to set up, connect, and control. They’re not that expensive too and are also compatible with the most popular virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Philips has teamed up with Signify to come up with the new Philips Hue with Bluetooth. The smart lighting system is improved with the smart bulbs that can be installed easily. All you need is the app to set up, manage, and control.

The right lighting can be achieved with just a few taps on the app. There are many Philips Hue products to choose from. They work over Bluetooth so you control the bulbs whether to brighten or dim depending on your need or preference. There are pre-set scenes to choose from to achieve the mood you want at the moment.

Philips Hue with Bluetooth works with the Google Assistant or Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to control the home lighting. The system is also easy to connect and set up as with similar products and services. In the near future, the system will also be able to work with most Google Nest and Google Home products.

At the moment, Philips Hue products work via the Philips Hue bridge that allows full control of all smart home lights even when you’re away from the home control. Some of the Bluetooth products you can avail right now include the BR30 downlight and the A19 light bulb shape. You can choose from different versions with different pricing: White ($14.99), White Ambiance ($29.99), and White and Color Ambiance ($49.99).

Future products also include Philips Hue A19 and GU10. They will be available in Europe later this 2019. More related items will also be introduced next year.