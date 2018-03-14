When it comes to smart lighting systems, the Philips Hue range is probably one of the most popular ones available out there. And now, just in time for the upcoming summer season, they’re introducing a whole new outdoor range of lights and fixtures for your home. The range includes wall mounted luminaries to spot lighting and pillar posts and encompasses both the Philips Hue white and Philips Hue white and color ambiance ranges. And of course you get all the convenience of a smart lighting system that can be controlled through an app and a bridge.

Some of the products in this outdoor range include the Philips Hue Lily which can highlight design features in your garden, the Philips Hue Calla which can light your pathways and enhance outdoor space, and the Lucca, Tuar, Turaco, and Ludere lights in the Philips Hue white range. There is enough of a range that you can choose the best ones to match your outdoor aesthetics as well as your lighting needs.

All products under the Philips Hue line, including these new outdoor ones, is compatible with the whole ecosystem. You can connect all your outdoor lighting fixtures to the bridge so you can control things with the touch of a button, even if you’re away from your house. You can use the Philips Hue app or even voice controls to adjust the lighting and make it perfect for whatever occasion there is. The outdoor lights can also be triggered by the Home & Away function in the app so it can turn on automatically when it detects you’re home already.

The products have a color temperature range of 2200-6500 Kelvin and features around 16 million colors which you can adjust on the app. It will be available in Europe and the US this coming July. Price range varies with the Lily at around $279.99, the Calla board at $129.99, the white range starting at $49.99, and the PAR38 lamp at $29.99 for a single pack and $49.99 for a double pack.

SOURCE: Philips