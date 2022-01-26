Philips Hue has become a name synonymous to smart and stylish lighting products and features both for indoor and outdoor use when you want to add some beautiful lighting effects to your home. They are now releasing three new smart lighting products which you can use to brighten up your outdoor space and to add ambiance to your home. The Philips Hue app will also get some new effects during this first quarter of 2022 do you’ll be able to make the most out of your existing smart lighting devices.

The Philips Hue Inara wall light is a black, vintage-style lantern with the Filament bulb but this time meant for outdoor use. You can place it on your patio or porch to welcome guests to your house and to set the mood for socializing outdoors. It will give you a white light but with a warm, vintage feel and you’ll be able to control the brightness of the lights through the app. It will be available by February 8 in Europe and by March 1 in the U.S and Canada and will cost you $99.99 each.

The Philips Hue Lucca wall light brings you both white and colored lights for your gardens and balconies. It is round and has modern black bands and can be mounted on the wall, fitting into your outdoor decorations. It brings a wide distribution of light, allowing you to choose what color would best suit your mood after the sun goes down. It will be available by March 1 in the US and Canada and is priced also at $99.99 each.

If you’re going for the minimalist design, the Philips Hue Resonate wall light may be for you. Yes, the design is simple with its rectangular wall light fixture but it can cast triangle-shaped glow of lights, with the options of white or colors. These outdoor lights can be used to highlight the features of your house. Those in the US and Canada will be able to buy this by March 1 if they’re willing to spend $159.99.

The Philips Hue Calla bollard is now available in stainless steel as well and will be available in Europe by February 8 for 139.99 euros. Meanwhile, the Philips Hue app will get Candle and Fireplace effects for indoor lights like the Philip Hue Play gradient lightstrip, gradient light bulb, gradient Signe table or floor lamp.