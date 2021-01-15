Most people who want to start turning their homes smarter usually start with the lights as they’re the easiest to convert. Signify, which was formerly Philips Lighting, is probably one of the most popular brands out there when it comes to smart lighting. They are now introducing new additions to their Philips Hue portfolio by bringing two new outdoor lights for gardens and porches, a new wall switch module to turn your non-smart switches a bit smarter, and a redesigned dimmer switch.

If you’re looking to add smart lights to your outdoor decorations, Signify has two new things you can get. The Philips Hue Amarant gives a wall washing effect to give for the right ambiance on your blank outdoor walls in your garden. The lights can be mounted on the floor or attached to an overhanging roof. It’s also pretty easy to install and you can even add more fixtures to it later on. It will be available starting January 26 in Europe (EUR 149.99) and by March 2 in North America (USD 169.99 and CAD 199.99).

Meanwhile, the Philips Hue Appear now has a brushed stainless steel finish and can easily be installed. The ionax wall light gives a floating light effect to your outdoor space and can be easily mounted using the pin connector. The previous version is a pretty popular outdoor wall light so now you can have one more easily in your garden and backyard. It will be available in Europe starting January 26 and will cost you EUR 149.99.

The Philips Hue wall switch module lets you turn existing light switches into a smart switch. This way, you will be able to control your smart lighting through the app or through voice control without having to totally replace the switches. It is installed behind the wall switch and is battery powered which can last at least five years. It will be available this spring in Europe and in the summer in North America. Prices are the following:

EU: EUR 39.95 (1-pack) / EUR 69.95 (2-pack)

US: USD 39.95 (1-pack) / USD 69.95 (2-pack)

CAN: CAD 49.99 (only single pack available)

Lastly, they have upgraded the Philips Hue dimmer switch so it can now have intuitive wireless control for Philips Hue lighting even if you don’t use the app. You’ll be able to set your favorite light scenes aside from the usual dimming or brightening. You can attach the dimmer to any magnetic surface for easy access. It will be available in Europe for EUR 19.95 starting January 26 while in North America it is priced at USD 24.99 and CAD 29.99 and will be available starting February 23.