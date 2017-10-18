We haven’t featured any other Phiaton product since that Phiaton BT 100 NC wireless headphones from two years ago but here’s a new pair: the BT 150 NC wireless headphones. This one boasts of a touch interface and noise cancellation. The brand has released a number of similar pairs already but the latest one is expected to be more powerful, louder, and more durable.

The Phiaton BT 150 NC connects via Bluetooth 4.2 with 12mm dynamic drivers. The design is very lightweight you may not even feel you’re wearing one. The pair is ideal for the busy professionals always on the go with its neckband style that is easier and more convenient to use.

Now available on Amazon, this pair of neckband headphones offers high performance and top audio quality all the time. It’s priced at $149 which is good enough for a premium pair with a battery that lasts longer than most pairs in the market. Other special characteristics of this pair include an interactive surface for touch controls and 95% ambient noise canceling. The IPX4 rating makes it splash and sweat-resistant so it’s also great during workouts.

Phiaton is known for its high-performance earphones and headphones with quality materials, superior comfort, award-winning design, and excellent sound reproduction. The brand promises an ultimate listening experience so you get value for your hard-earned money.

