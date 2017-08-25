Now that the Game of Thrones season finale is just a few days away, you probably need your fix of other shows or movies starring your favorite stars from the series. Peter Dinklage who plays Tyrion Lannister is one of the most popular ones, and so fans may want to queue up his movie called Rememory on their Google Play Movies accounts. The best part about it is that it is free, at least until it hits theaters September 8.

We previously told you about the unique distribution model of this movie, that it is released on Google Play before actually going to select film screens across the country. Usually we get films that are direct to streaming or the more usual route which is to wait a few months after it screens in the cinemas before being available in video on demand services like Google Play Movies, Netflix, etc. This film seems to have gone the opposite route, and Google may have been involved in the production since their logo figured in the trailer.

Now it’s finally available for your viewing pleasure, if you like Dinklage and psychological thrillers with a bit of a futuristic twist. A scientist who has invented a device that can extract and play back memories has been murdered. Dinklage plays Sam Bloom, someone that the scientist previously helped, and he has taken it upon himself to solve the case. Oh, and he does so by stealing the device. As with the genre structure, we can probably expect a few twists and turns along the way.

It hasn’t gotten great reviews so far, at least on Rotten Tomatoes with its 17% rating. However there are only 6 reviews so far and 94% say they want to see it, so that rating may go up. And anyway since it’s free fans of Dinklage may not care about ratings. Click here to download and watch.

SOURCE: Google