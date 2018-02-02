The Super Bowl weekend is almost upon us and that means a lot of marketing gimmicks from brands that have the money to actually place expensive ads during the most famous American football game of the year. Pepsi is a brand that has been closely associated with the sporting extravaganza, having launched a lot of their iconic ads during the commercial breaks. Now they’re partnering with Google and its WebVR technology to let you explore two of their most famous ads through the convenience of your desktop or mobile.

Pepsi’s campaign for this year is “This is the Pepsi” and it brings viewers through some of the most famous moments in Pepsi’s long marketing history, including celebrities like Britney, Cindy, Ray, even Michael. But to make it more interesting and interactive, they have come up with a WebVR experience called Pepsi Go Back, so you can feel how it is to be part of two of their most famous commercials: NASCAR champ Jeff Gordon’s Back to the Future DeLorean ad and of course, Halfway House Cafe with Cindy Crawford.

You will be able to jump into the driver’s seat of Gordon’s car and race against the DeLorean itself. Well, if you can win a race against a time-traveling machine, that is. You can also explore the Halfway House Cafe where Cindy showed everyone how to properly drink a can of Pepsi. You will be able to explore the environments in both scenarios, unlock items and scenes, and just experience what it is to be inside an iconic Pepsi commercial.

You can experience this either through your mobile device or your desktop, as long as your browser supports WebVR. It will, of course, look better if you have your VR headset, specifically a Google Cardboard or a Daydream View.

SOURCE: Google