Peloton may have been getting the headlines the past few days for all the wrong reasons (search for the Peloton video ad if you’re not familiar) but we’re not here to talk about that particular ad. The exercise equipment company would also like to share that they have launched their first app designed for the TV experience and Amazon Fire TV users are the lucky ones that can try it out first so they can do their workouts and exercises on a larger screen, either by yourself or with your family members or friends.

Basically what will happen is that you will be able to access your Peloton app on your TV if you have any of the compatible Fire TV devices. Previously, you could only cast it from your mobile device to a device that supports Miracast. But now, you can ask Alexa to open the app and you can choose from among the “thousands of live and on-demand health and fitness classes” that are available in the app.

There are some classes of course that would require you to have equipment. You will be able to see in the class preview what it is you would need so you can just grab and prepare it before you start the video. Classes include strength training, cardio, toning, yoga, stretching, meditation, running, and cycling classes. There are also various schedules that you can choose from, like if you have only have 10 minutes or if you can do an entire 60-minute class.

The Peloton App is now available for various Fire TV devices like Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant design), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) and the Fire TV Cube. It is not compatible with the 1st and 2nd Gen of the Fire TV and the 1st Gen of the Fire TV Stick. It will also be available soon on Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and sound bars. Once you’ve installed the app, just say “Alexa, open Peloton”.

If you’re already a Peloton member, you can access the app for free. If you’re just new to this thing, you can also get a 30-day free trial and afterwards, if you liked what you experienced, sign up for $12.99 per month.