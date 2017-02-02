Sometimes, all you want is a simple, no-frills, lightweight launcher that can do the most basic task that you need from a launcher and that is, obviously, to launch apps. Peek Launcher is one such app, and it can even predict what app you would need to use, based on machine learning and the time and place where you’re using your smartphone. But aside from that smart feature, what it brings you are the basics so it’s pretty simple and easy to use.

Once you’ve installed the app, you get a persistent numeric T9-style keyboard where all you have to do is type in the app name and then launch the one that you need. If you’re still pretty familiar with the predictive keyboard that used to grace most of our phones, then you’ll be able to find the app that you need quickly. Peek Launcher comes with a pretty minimalist, all-black app drawer so it doesn’t look cluttered even when you add contacts, favorite websites, shortcuts, etc.

When you swipe down or up, depending on your preference, you’ll be able to access helpful app shortcuts, which you normally will see on Android Nougat updated devices, but you can now have it even if you’re still on Marshmallow or Lollipop. The app also has a built-in Google search so you just have to drag down the home screen to start your search.

You can download Peek Launcher from the Google Play Store for free. If you just want a launcher that can help you launch apps quickly, then this should be the one for you.