We’re always on the lookout for new PDF viewers just as we are always searching for new launchers and e-readers. For those part of the Android community, we know we can never be satisfied with only one. We always need something new or at least see innovations come to life like this PSPDF Kit. This is a new standalone app but most of us are probably familiar with PDF Framework used in Evernote and Dropbox. That framework has been used and launched again as a new app for Android.

In terms of PDF viewing, this one appears to be better than the cloud note-taking apps. It is another alternative to the numerous apps available right now on the Play Store. The most popular ones we know include the Acrobat Reader, Dropbox, and Foxit Mobile PDF Reader.

Here’s a new PDF Viewer that can beat Adobe’s viewer. This PDF Viewer by PSPDFKit delivers very functional and more powerful PDF editing capabilities. It’s ideal for the mobile users who don’t want to be bothered by having too many programs or applications in their many devices. Making this as a real winner is the PDF framework that is already being used by Evernote, Box, Scribd, and Dropbox among others.

App is free to download and boasts of an impressive and eye-catching Material Design interface. The app features a movable toolbar with several annotations options like notes, images, signatures, text boxes, underlines, and highlights. You can also Share to Print and Open in another app, open PDFs stored locally and view book marks or annotations. App also features a Document Editor so feel free to duplicate, inser, re-arrange, delete, rotate or export pages.

