Exchange of money through Facebook’s Messenger app has been going on for quite some time now. But now it’s gotten probably a major boost as PayPal has been added as a funding source for peer-to-peer or P2P payments. Starting today, users in the US will be able to send and receive payments using their PayPal account without necessarily having to leave your messaging app or having to bring out your bank details or something. Whether it’s a fund transfer between family members or paying for stuff you’re buying from an online seller, this is a pretty convenient way of exchanging money digitally.

When you’re ready to send money for whatever transaction it is you’re doing on your Messenger, tap on the blue plus icon and then choose the green Payments button. You just need to choose PayPal as your funding source and then do your usual log-in details, and then money can be sent and received, just like that. You don’t even have to leave your Messenger app at any point in this transaction.

You also now have a PayPal Customer Service Bot in the Messenger so you don’t have to leave it again even if you need account support. Search for PayPal in the search field and then type a message and the bot should be able to assist you. It can help you reset passwords, handle account inquiries, assist you in refunds or payment issues, and other things that you normally would have to go to the app or website to fix.

The P2P payments over Messenger will only be available for now in the U.S., but no news if it will eventually expand to other territories. But for now, it has already started rolling out in the U.S. so let us know how the experience is if you’ve already tried it out.

SOURCE: PayPal