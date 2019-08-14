White Hat Hacking is a bit like being a spy for the good guys—you get to reverse engineer security threats and apply expert computer science to beat the bad ones at their own game. It can also pave the way for a lucrative career because practically every business needs someone with knowledge in the field to protect their data. Right now you can snag this course bundle and up your security game at a considerable discount. Here’s how it works. Just beat the established average price to get the whole bundle, or pay whatever you want and walk away with a single course.

The bundle includes 63 hours of content spread over broad topics and specializations. Start the beginner’s ethical hacking course, and you’ll learn to expose basic security threats in no time. Then, move on to information security and management, where you’ll get a birds-eye view of cyber-security and learn what it takes to lead in defense. Finally, feast on specialization courses, including network security, Android hacking for Trojans with Python, and Wi-Fi hacking with Kali.

If you love the idea of White Hat Hacking, but you’re not sure where to start, this bundle might be worth a look. Pay what you want for a sample course, or beat the average price for the whole set.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.