Worried about hackers stealing your data? Get the tools to stop them and potentially save hundreds with the Pay What You Want: Cyber Security Bundle. This bundle offers one year subscriptions to six services that protect your data from harm.

You’ll receive subscriptions to Avira Phantom VPN, Zoolz Intelligent Home, and Panda Internet Security, just to name three. If it’s time to upgrade your internet security, then this is the bundle for you.

Just pay any amount and receive the first item in the bundle, a 1 year subscription to Sticky Password Premium, for that amount. If you choose to pay a little more and beat the average price, then you’ll get the entire bundle for that amount.

The Pay What You Want: Cyber Security Bundle is valued at $562 but you could get it for a fraction of that price right now at Android Community Deals.