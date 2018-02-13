Tired of paying excessive fees for your phone? Wish you didn’t have to sign a lengthy contract? With Tello Mobile, those days are over. They offer a variety of low cost plans and they’ll never make you sign anything to enjoy their service. Just choose the plan that suits your needs and then quit when you want. And, right now, Android Community readers can save even more — Receive up to 80% off the cost of Tello Credits, but only for a limited time.

You’d be insane to pass on this opportunity. Purchase a $10 credit to Tello Mobile and pay just $1.99! Also available are $20 worth of credits for $3.99, a $30 credit for $5.99, and a $39 credit for $9.99. It’s total mobile freedom. Their plans start as low as $7 per month, there are no activation fees, and they use the reliable nationwide Sprint network. What have you got to lose? (Aside from your expensive phone contract.)

– Get $10 of credit towards the Tello plan of your choice

– Connect to the Nationwide Sprint® Network for coast-to-coast 4G LTE coverage

– Break free from contracts, staying as long or as short as you’d like

– Pay upfront w/ no contract, activation, or early termination fees — what you see is what you get

– Use your plan for US, Canada, Mexico & China calls, and add Pay As You Go for international calls & texts to any other country

Get your $10 Tello Credit for only $1.99 here at Android Community Deals.