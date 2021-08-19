This isn’t exactly kids can use but we are pretty sure they will love to have PAW Patrol in your car. Just earlier this month, Halo came to Waze to give you directions to your destination. We also remember having Batman or The Riddler for some time. There are other voices available but this time, the little children will be the boss of you. This special edition of Waze is to celebrate the release of ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’. The film will be released tomorrow, August 20. Ryder and his team of Pups are off to a new adventure with you and the little ones.

Every drive with the PAW Patrol in your vehicle can turn into a special mission. Go around and navigate the road, traffic, and obstacles with the special version. It will be a memorable experience for the kids who love the animal heroes.

You can say this is another celebrity voice option. The young passengers will be delighted to have Ryder with you. Marshal, Skye, and Chase will also be part of the experience as you navigate your travel with alerts about the route.

If you don’t want Ryder, you can also choose to use Chase, Skye, or Marshall. Expect some action from the characters’ police cruiser, fire truck, and plane. This special voice is only ready in English and for a limited time.

If you want to try this navigation experience, launch Waze, go to “My Waze”. Click on the “PAW Patrol” banner to enable the option.