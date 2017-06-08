If you were to list the really great mobile online battle arena (MOBA) games on Android, you’d come up with a pretty short list. That’s because MOBA games are usually designed for the PC platform. On that list, you might find Vainglory, Heroes Evolved, and Mobile Legends, and not much else. Now Paragon launching on GeForce NOW is not Android gaming per se, but if you look at what Paragon has to offer, you’ll see why we’re so excited.

Paragon is a MOBA game developed by Epic Games, makers of such quality games like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament – you know you’re getting good quality in this new effort. The gameplay is actually refreshing – think of your normal MOBA map and elements, like in Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm – but played in a third person shooter viewpoint. It’s a pretty interesting way to play a MOBA. See the gameplay video below, and skip to around 2:00 to see the real action.

Epic’s other well-known product is the Unreal Engine, and it really comes to fore in this game. The graphics of the game, given the correct hardware, is stunning at best. Paragon is playable on PC so NVIDIA’s video cards will be put to task. Thankfully, the graphics capabilities of the NVIDIA SHIELD is also right up there with them, so playing on your 4K TV with controllers is also a topnotch experience.

Did we mention Paragon is free to play? It’s crazy how a great game like this is free to play. You only need a GeForce NOW subscription – for as low as USD$8.00 a month, with the first month free – to start playing this game!

SOURCE: NVIDIA Forums