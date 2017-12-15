What is one of the best ways to convince people to sign up for a paid service? One of the tried and tested methods is to give them a taste of what they’re missing. Pandora is doing just that by giving users of their free service access to the Premium service for a certain period of time. All you have to do is watch a 15 second ad, and if you want an ad-free experience while listening to music without having to pay for it, you would probably “suffer through” that ad.

When you’re searching for a song, artist, or album, Pandora will send you an offer or a link to a 15 second ad. If you agree to watch it, you’ll then be able to stream music on-demand and without other ads interrupting your listening experience. However, they did not specify how long that Premium freebie will last, but you can go and watch more ads if you want to prolong the experience (which is kind of weird because you’re trying to avoid the ads in the first place).

But if you did enjoy the on-demand and ad-free listening experience, Pandora is hoping that you’ll be tempted to sign up for the Premium service, which will cost you $9.99 per month. This is the standard rate of its competitors anyway, so they’re hoping that you would prefer to sign up with them. And since you’re already using their free service, it’s highly likely you like the way they do things than say, Spotify or Google Play Music, etc.

If this becomes a successful business model for Pandora, then this may become a trend for other paid streaming services, not just for music, but even for videos. Let’s see if people will be convinced. Let us know if you’re trying it out too.

VIA: SlashGear