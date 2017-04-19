By this time, we all probably have our own preferred music streaming service of choice, whether it’s Spotify, Apple Music, or Google Play Music. But Pandora believes there’s still room for one more. People who have used the service before are familiar with how they created playlists based on a song you played. But now they are also going into the on-demand type of music streaming and combining it with their radio/playlist expertise. They are now sending out invite for those who want to try out the new Pandora Premium service.

To get a more in-depth experience with Pandora, the Premium service will let users pay $9.99 a month (which is the norm among services like this) to not only be able to search and play the music that you want to play, but also make it more personal. They are using the data they’ve acquired from the 81 million Pandora users that they currently have. They are also using the Music Genome Project to create algorithms for your personal playlists.

The search is also better as it filters through all the covers and karaoke versions and just brings you the actual song that you’re looking for. The results also adjust to your searchers over time, so if you keep choosing the acoustic versions, it will eventually show the acoustic ones first. You also get a My Music section which will show all the radio stations you’ve used in the past with Pandora and a My Thumbs Up section where you, you guessed right, have all the songs you’ve thumbed up before.

For now, Pandora is sending out invites to be part of the Premium service for $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. So if you feel like you’d want to switch to a new music streaming service, you might want to give it a try.

