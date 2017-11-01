If you’re the kind of person who is too lazy to create playlists and would like for music streaming services to just come up with highly-curated ones, then the new Featured Playlists from Pandora may just be your thing. Playlists aren’t anything new in this age of Spotify and so this new thing from Pandora may not be really new, but it is still interesting, specifically how they named them. The bonus part is that some of these have a “twinning radio station” so even if you’re on free Pandora, you get to experience these Featured Playlists.

There are over 250 playlists that you can choose from and Pandora says they are “hand-picked and re-freshed” by their “expert curators”. They have also made some personalized recommendations based on what you’ve been listening to in Pandora, which is a favorite feature of users when it comes to music streaming services. And if you haven’t made the leap yet to Pandora Plus or Premium, there are equivalent radio stations for some of the Featured Playlists.

If you love your bottomless mimosas and avocado toasts, you can listen to the Hipster Brunch Station. If you want to keep the Monday craziness at bay, you can tune in to the Pumpkin Spice Latte station with its mellow indie pop. If you’re feeling a bit naughty, you get the Cuffing Season with its sensuous R&B and hip-hop. If you feel like lamenting your break-up, you can listen to the Somebody Done Me Wrong Songs, which are of course, country.

You can upgrade from your free Pandora to either Pandora Plus ($4.99 a month) or Pandora Premium ($9.99 per month) to be able to enjoy the Featured Playlists. Otherwise, you will have to content yourself with the stations.

SOURCE: Pandora