Pandigital didn’t do so well with its first eReader offering having some serious issues. The company is set to come back with a new eReader that will launch next month for $199.99. The eReader will run Android and has some features that sound good on paper.

The reader will have a 7-inch color TFT LCD screen that is touch sensitive and has a stylus that can be used for input as well .The device will be able to access the web via WiFi and view video and other multimedia content.

The tablet will use an ARM 11 processor and have 2GB of internal storage. That storage can be expanded by SD card sup to 32GB. The player measures 5.2″ x 7.2″ x 0.5″ and weighs 11.8 ounces.