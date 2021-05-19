The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK S1 Rugged Tablet is the latest from the Japanese brand. It follows a similar model from last year– the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 Tablet. The new model is still a rugged Android tablet but is made tougher. The company describes this as an “ultimate rugged device” for mobile workers. We have seen other rugged tablets from other OEMs but nothing as tough as those from the TOUGHBOOK series. The new tablet may be small with a 7-inch screen but it allows productivity and multitasking even in tough environments.

If you’re part of the security or police force, you can trust your Panasonic TOUGHBOOK S1 to help you with a lot of things. It’s also ideal to use on other industries like the field services engineers or technicians monitoring production lines. The device can adapt to different tasks for different industries.

The tablet is rough and rugged but it still is lightweight at only 426g. It’s ergonomically designed so you can carry it around with only one hand. The size is perfect for everyday mobile computing. It’s a “professional mobile workforce device” as described by Panasonic’s European Product Manager for rugged mobile IT.

It’s a TOUGHBOOK so we know it can be used in more weather conditions. It can be used in rain-mode or even when you are using gloves. Display’s brightness is up to 500 cd/m² so it’s readable under the sunlight. It also works with a stylus so you can do more like sign documents or complete forms.

Other specs of the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK S1 Rugged Tablet include a 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB of RAM. Since it’s a rugged tablet, the IP65/67 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification are a standard. Panasonic is offering the device with a standard 3-year warranty. It’s priced from €1,110 ($1,355). It’s a bit expensive for an Android 10 tablet but it’s really built for tough use and environments.