The mobile industry isn’t exactly a priority for Panasonic but the Japanese brand is still in the business. The last phone-related report we had was November last year when the Panasonic Eluga I5 went on sale in India via Flipkart, just days after the Eluga A4 with 5000mAh batt was announced. It seems the company was only concentrating on India which is considered an emerging market. Most of the devices being released are mid-range phones so they are nothing spectacular.

Panasonic has a Toughpad line and since that Toughpad FZ-A2 rugged tablet from two years ago, there hasn’t been any follow-up until this week as the company launches the TOUGHBOOK FZ-L1 tablet together with the TOUGHBOOK FZ-T1 smartphone–still tough. The Android tablet and Android phone are ideal for businesses and different types of workplaces. Don’t confuse the two because they both look slim and sleek but they are tough mobile devices that promise rugged reliability.

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-L1 runs on a Qualcomm processor and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It comes with a 7-inch HD display that can be used with a glove and in raid mode. The IP65 and IP67 dust and water-resistant design allows the device to be used in most circumstances even when your fingers are wet. There is an optional integrated straight-shooting 1D/2D barcode reader that can be configured for portrait or landscape mode. Multi-carrier 4G LTE data support is also optional.

On the other hand, there’s also the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 smartphone. This rugged handheld device is perfect for enterprise work that needs an integrated barcode reader. It’s rugged alright but you can still observe the sleek and slim form factor. Obviously, it’s smaller than the Toughbook FZ-L1 tablet.

Both doffers offer WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity but one variant of the tablet offers P.180 for seamless global connectivity. Each product costs $1,499 (SRP). Already included is a one-year warranty with optional 3-year warranty plus 24/7 IT support.

