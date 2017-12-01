Biometric recognition has been around for some time but we can’t say it has reached its ultimate accuracy. The technology is used in different industries and comes in different forms. There’s fingerprint iris, and facial recognition. In the near future, there might be palm recognition if we are to believe these patent images from Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant is still thinking of new and better ways to improve security and authentication. Based on the document, it won’t unlock the mobile device but rather help you remember a PIN code or password.

The idea of palm recognition isn’t crazy at all. Each person has a unique set of palm line much like a fingerprint. We don’t think it will be a major method to unlock but as secondary or supplemental authentication. Don’t expect this to be used for mobile banking because there’s still much work to be done.

When you forget a password or PIN, you can ask to recover the information but you need to go through some steps. A few clicks here and there and placing your palm in front of the camera may be easier and more convenient for most mobile consumers especially those who are forgetful. Palm lines won’t change. Your hand is always with you so it would make more sense to use palm recognition.

