For those who are old enough to remember Palm Pilots, you’ve probably heard rumors the past few months that they were making a comeback of sorts. Well now we finally have confirmation that they are indeed coming back to the market but it’s not exactly the Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) that we knew from before. Verizon announced the launch of the Palm device which will serve as a companion smartphone to your main one so you can be more “present” in your real life.

The Palm device is as small as a credit card so it’s not really mean to be your main smartphone. But that doesn’t mean it lacks the features and functionalities that make a mobile device useful. It has a 3.3-inch 720p HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and is powered by a Qualcomm 435 Snapdragon Processor. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and an 800mAh non-removable battery. It even has a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter so it can be pretty handy even for mobile photography.

It also has Google Assistant support so you will be able to use voice commands to play music, create events and calendar appointments, reply to texts, get directions, etc. It is also IP68 water resistant and you can install apps as well through the Google Play Store. It has a feature called Life Mode will help you decide which app notifications should reach you if you don’t want to be distracted. Quick Actions meanwhile lets you have easy access to which ones are important to you.

Verizon has also teamed up with several other brands so you can accessorize it according to your taste and needs. For example, the kate spade wristlet lets you wear your phone on your wrist and even has a slot for a credit card and ID. The Under Armour Grip protects your Palm from bumps, dings, scratches if you are more active than usual. The Lifeproof LIFEACTIVE Armband lets you put the device on your arm when you exercise or run or workout.

Palm is available exclusively on Verizon both in their online and offline stores either in Titanium or Gold. You can get it at $14.58 per month for 24 months on 0% device payment. You can also get it at a new 2-year agreement for $299.99 or on full retail for $349.99. If you will use it as a companion to your main phone, you can get a Verizon NumberShare for $10 per month.

SOURCE: Verizon