Hearing the brand Palm brings back so many memories for those who owned PDAs or personal digital assistants back then. But the Palm of 2021 is a different creature altogether. A couple of years after releasing the Palm Phone, the brand is now back but this time with a pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds. The Palm Buds Pro is now available for pre-order at just $99 and comes with features like noise cancellation and IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

The Palm Ventures Group is the one that currently owns the Palm brand and back in 2019, they released a TCL-manufactured Palm Phone and never followed it up with a new device. Well now they are releasing something new but it’s not a new smartphone but rather a pair of earbuds, following one of the most popular trends among OEMs. The Palm Buds Pro is manufactured by the company “with support from suppliers based out of China” that they didn’t really name.

The earbuds themselves have active noise canceling and environmental noise canceling as well. With three mics on each earbud, it is able to bring “pro-level, studio grade audio” at an affordable price. The fact that the leadership of Palm Ventures include “the designers of Beats by Dre and Samsung’s most popular headphones” doesn’t really say that much about this particular pair of earbuds but they do want to highlight that these people created pretty good audio products.

Battery life is at 4.5 hours with ANC and can be extended to 5.5 hours if switched off. With the case recharge, you can get “over 24 hours” of music and other audio content. The earbuds come with bass-heavy 10-millimeter drivers, six-mic architecture to give you a better calling experience, and IPX4 rating to protect the earbuds from water and sweat. It’s only available in a “stylish satin black finish” but there will be colorful touch silicone cases in Shadow Black, Rose Pink, and Navy Blue.

The Palm Buds Pro is now available for pre-order at $99 bu the SRP is actually $129. The silicone case will be priced at $14.99 with a $24.99 SRP. The prices go to the SRPs after November 9 which is when it starts shipping. Oh and did we mention NBA superstar Steph Curry is their official endorser?