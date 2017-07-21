What happens when two of the biggest character brands join forces? Well they may not have that much in common except their popularity, but Hello Kitty and Pac-Man are now embarking on a journey together with a limited-time update to the latter’s mobile game plus limited edition merchandise available at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con. This tie-up between Sanrio and BANDAI NAMCO should be a fun one for fans of both (or either) of those brands.

The Pac-Man mobile game is already one of the most popular games you can play on your smartphone and now, Hello Kitty fans will have even more reason to start playing it. You should update your app now so you can enjoy the in-game integrations with our favorite feline (sorry Garfield fans), themed levels, customized icons, and kitty-cat ghosts. It will be available to download until August 19. We’re not sure if the Hello Kitty integration will disappear by then, so probably just play it as much as you can.

If you’re at this year’s Comic Con, they have a booth with limited-edition Hello Kitty ♥ PAC-MAN merchandise collection, including shirts, caps, socks, tote bags, pins, etc. There will even be a collectible figure set with designs that combine the classic Pac-Man look with the “supercuts iconography” of Hello Kitty. There will be even more products available at selected retailers later this year.

So if you’re at Comic Con, be one of the first owners of this merchandise. But if not, just download Pac-Man and play it on your smartphone with the Hello Kitty integrations.

