OnePlus is rolling out a new update to last year’s flagship phones – the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. This new update will add fixes and new features to OxygenOS, which is OnePlus’s proprietary Android-based user interface. Among the additions and fixes are bumping up the Android security patch, a new sleep/battery standby feature, and a camera fix.

This new update will bring the OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to version 5.1.4. Among the highlights of this update is bringing the Android security patch to July 2018. This will bring the patch on both phones to at least being a month up to date, as the August patch is set to arrive a few days from now. Hopefully OnePlus can get its security patches out faster, but at the moment, this is the best we can hope for.

The update also brings a new sleep standby optimization feature to OxygenOS. According to OnePlus, “When this setting is turned on, the system intelligently identifies your sleep pattern based on the phone’s usage. The phone will then turn off the network during specific periods of inactivity, which effectively reduces standby power consumption. The phone will automatically cancel any network restrictions and get the phone out of Sleep Standby just before you wake up so that you won’t miss any notifications such as news updates, emails etc.”

Lastly, the update also brings “improved photo clarity”, although there is no explanation on what the engineers tweaked in the camera app to bring this out. As per usual, the update is being rolled out in stages, so wait for the notification to arrive on your device.

