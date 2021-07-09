The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T may be older but the Chinese OEM never settles so here is a new update for the phones. The OxygenOS 11 first open beta build is now ready. Open Beta was already made available for some phones like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7 series. It is based on Android 11 so expect the latest features and enhancements. The last update we mentioned for the OnePlus 6 series was the Oxygen OS 10.3.0 but that was back in December 2019. The OxygenOS 11 is the latest from OnePlus.

As with most open beta builds ready, this OxygenOS version 11 is actually an early build. It is supposed to be out next month but the OnePlus developers are fast.

This is only the first beta so this is still less stable. Those who will download and install the build must do a full system backup first. It’s highly recommended so you won’t lose any important data.

The update will be available via OTA for those on OBT builds. The full update package will be made available to you. You can also check the links provided by OnePlus.

The changelog says the device will be updated to OxygenOS 11 version. It will deliver a fresh new UI visual design that may offer a better experience. You may notice new gaming tools for convenient switches of Fnatic mode.

For gaming notifications, you can choose from any of these: text-only, heads up, and block. You can also use the new quick reply feature in a small window for more popular apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram. A new mistouch prevention feature has been added.

The OnePlus 6 phones can also benefit from the updated camera UI and optimization. The Ambient Display gets the new Insight clock style and Canvas feature. A shortcut for Dark Mode and a new shelf interface design can also be expected.